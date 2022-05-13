Tottenham spoils Arsenal’s chances

Tottenham turned up with pressure on arch-rivals Arsenal in the race for a place in next season’s Champions League with an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Arsenal could have confirmed a place in the Premier League’s top four with a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but endured a dismal night to now stand only one point clear of Spurs with two games left.

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute after Son Heung-min was fouled by Cedric Soares, then added a second before the break with a stooping far-post header after Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner.

Article continues after advertisement

In between, Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Son, while the South Korean finished off any hopes the

Gunners had when he fired in from 10 yards two minutes after half-time.