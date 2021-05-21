Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Working from home has its set of challenges|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong|Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures|18 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday|Commissioner Central assigns team to assist|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|
Full Coverage

Sports

Top two swimmers to be decided today

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 24, 2021 1:36 pm

The final decision on which of the eight swimmers will be awarded the Olympic quota spot will be decided this afternoon.

Fiji Swimming officials have been closely deliberating and are expected to submit the names to its governing body FINA today.

Swimmers that are vying for a spot include Moana Wind, Taichi Vakasama, Cheyanne Rova, and Netani Ross.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says plans are already in place to have these swimmers train in Australia, as they await the Olympic Games in July.

“By June, because really they don’t have much time. Team Fiji is planning to travel out of here at round about the 8th of July. So when you consider the arrangement that needs to be done, the quarantine. Really there is not much time for the swimmers.”

The two swimmers will accompany Team Fiji on the 8th of July for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.