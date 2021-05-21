Top two swimmers to be decided today

The final decision on which of the eight swimmers will be awarded the Olympic quota spot will be decided this afternoon.

Fiji Swimming officials have been closely deliberating and are expected to submit the names to its governing body FINA today.

Swimmers that are vying for a spot include Moana Wind, Taichi Vakasama, Cheyanne Rova, and Netani Ross.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says plans are already in place to have these swimmers train in Australia, as they await the Olympic Games in July.

“By June, because really they don’t have much time. Team Fiji is planning to travel out of here at round about the 8th of July. So when you consider the arrangement that needs to be done, the quarantine. Really there is not much time for the swimmers.”

The two swimmers will accompany Team Fiji on the 8th of July for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.