Top three swimmers for Pacific Games

Only the top three swimmers will be selected to represent Fiji in the 2023 Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.

After starting its 2021 competition with a the Long Course Grand Prix 1 last weekend, Fiji Swimming has set their sight on getting its swimmers ready for not the only Olympics but also the Pacific Games.

Federation President, Ben Rova, says they have other competitions lined-up over the year which they will be selecting the top five swimmers.

Rova adds the best of the best will be selected at the end of the year.

“We started that three weeks ago and we’ve done the top five swimmers from each event. We have scaled that down depending on the top four events. What we will be doing is that we will be ranking swimmers from different event. Come the end of the year we will be able to trim the top five to top 3 and we will use that top 3 to prepare for the 2023 Pacific Games preparation.”

Fiji Swimming will be hosting a Long Course Mini Meet at Damodar Aquatic Centre in Suva on Saturday.