Wairiki 7s U21 quarter-finalists confirmed

Both HPA Dominion Brothers teams are into the Cup quarter-finals of the Under 21 competition of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

HPA Dominion Brothers Blues will take on Infinity Juice Fiji Selection in the first quarter-finals.

In the second quarter-finals, Waitabu Brothers will take on Lion Heart.

Article continues after advertisement

St Peter Navakawau will take on HPA Dominion Brothers Red in the third quarter-final match.

Fiji Bitter Service Labasa will go against Saunivalu in the last quarter-final match.

In the Under 21 Bowl quarters, Southern Babas Waimaqera will take on Lavena Reds in the first match.

Black Heron will play Combine Service in the second quarter-final match.

Tagimoucia Blues play Cloud Break Brothers in the next match and St Joseph Tavuki take on DQC Lomary in the last bowl quarterfinal.