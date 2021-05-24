Home

Wairiki 7s U21 quarter-finalists confirmed

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 10:00 am

Both HPA Dominion Brothers teams are into the Cup quarter-finals of the Under 21 competition of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

HPA Dominion Brothers Blues will take on Infinity Juice Fiji Selection in the first quarter-finals.

In the second quarter-finals, Waitabu Brothers will take on Lion Heart.

St Peter Navakawau will take on HPA Dominion Brothers Red in the third quarter-final match.

Fiji Bitter Service Labasa will go against Saunivalu in the last quarter-final match.

In the Under 21 Bowl quarters, Southern Babas Waimaqera will take on Lavena Reds in the first match.

Black Heron will play Combine Service in the second quarter-final match.

Tagimoucia Blues play Cloud Break Brothers in the next match and St Joseph Tavuki take on DQC Lomary in the last bowl quarterfinal.

 

