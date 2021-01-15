Top teams confirmed for Uprising 7s

Not all the 16 teams from the Super Series will feature in the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament next week.

Teams like Cross of Victory Taveuni, Waimanu, Dominion Brothers and Lami Cavaliers have been given a chance to feature in the two day event.

However, the country’s 7s giants are all included and organiser Ropate Kauvesi says they’ll give the two Fiji 7s sides a good run.

Article continues after advertisement

The core ones are Tabadamu, Ratu Filise, Uluinakau they will be there as well as the Police, Fire and Wardens so it will be exciting’.

Six women’s teams will also be part of the tournament including two Fijiana sides.

The tournament will be held at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

Fans can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.