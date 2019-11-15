Top teams confirmed for Tabadamu 7s

Fourteen men’s teams have been confirmed so far for the 2020 Tabadamu 7s tournament scheduled for next weekend.

Organizers initially targeted 32 but are now looking at accommodating 24 men’s teams.

But the 14 that have registered which means have paid the full $550 fees include giants Wardens, Uluinakau, Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvos, Taveuni, and Navy.

Article continues after advertisement

Coastline Roosters, Sorokoba, Bamboo Travellers, Lami Cavaliers, and Red Wings are the other teams.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says the Tabadamu 7s tournament looks to develop grass-root level rugby in the country

“This year we’ve been very keen on promoting, supporting grass-roots rugby. Most of our players are from the grass-root level, from the village’s set-up. We are encouraging teams from the villagers, settlements, outside urban centers to come and participate and experience top class action of 7s rugby.”

Sixteen youth teams are expected to take part in the tournament but nine have registered with the likes of Vatukoko Highlanders, Viria Blues, Fire, West Coast, Red Knights, Koio, Sabeto, Dominion and Aflame Brothers.

Registration will be open for the men’s, women’s and youth categories until this afternoon.

The winner of the Tabadamu 7s will automatically qualify for the 2020 Coral Coast 7s.