Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|
Full Coverage

Sports

Top chess player shares experience

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 4:05 pm
Fiji’s top female chess player Kieran Lyons. [Source: Chess Fiji]

Fiji’s top female chess player Kieran Lyons is pushing for more women involvement in the sport.

Lyons became the Woman’s FIDE Master in 2005 and she started playing for Fiji since 2006.

After an outstanding performance for Fiji in the recent Chess Olympiad, Lyons wants to help promote the sport in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Australian-based player says it was not an easy start for her.

“Growing up playing chess was a bit difficult for us because even when I went to school I had a principal who told me that I was not allowed to play chess because that’s a boys sport but fortunately the people that were running the sport at the school stepped in and by the time I graduated with our very first women’s team that went off to represent.”

She says there’s not much popularity in the sport in the southern hemisphere but there is a growth seen in participation.

“I’m loving that like that a lot of the schools I’ve been to cause I used to be a teacher, a lot of schools that I’ve been to we’re getting more and more girls that are interested and that stigma that girls can’t play is almost obsolete now which is amazing.”

Team Fiji’s female chess players continue to impress in the recent Chess competitions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.