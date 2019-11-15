Too early to determine if coronavirus could impact Tokyo Olympics: WHO

Despite a virus outbreak spreading from China, a top World Health Organization official said this morning it’s much too soon to say whether the Tokyo Olympics are at risk of being cancelled or moved.

Tokyo organisers and the International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said they have no contingency plans for the July 24-August 9 Summer Games since the WHO declared a global health emergency last month.

The UN agency’s emergencies program director, Michael Ryan, said Tuesday the sporting event was “way too far” away to consider giving advice that would affect Tokyo’s hosting of the Olympics.