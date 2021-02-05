Sports
Tom Brady gets seventh ring in Super Bowl LV win
February 8, 2021 4:17 pm
Tom Brady [Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Twitter]
Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Florida this afternoon.
Brady wasted no time putting the Bucs in position for their second Super Bowl title and first since the 2002 season by firing for three first-half touchdowns and a 21-6 halftime lead.
The 43-year-old Brady, who won six Super Bowl championships with New England, added to his age-defying legacy by engineering Tampa Bay to a title in his first season quarterbacking an NFC team.
He received his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, adding to his own record.
[Source: RNZ]