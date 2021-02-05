Tom Brady gets seventh ring in Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Florida this afternoon.

Brady wasted no time putting the Bucs in position for their second Super Bowl title and first since the 2002 season by firing for three first-half touchdowns and a 21-6 halftime lead.

The 43-year-old Brady, who won six Super Bowl championships with New England, added to his age-defying legacy by engineering Tampa Bay to a title in his first season quarterbacking an NFC team.

He received his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, adding to his own record.

