Tokyo's homeless seek shelter at Olympic Athletes Village during pandemic

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next year’s Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn tens of thousands of signatures for permission to occupy the massive housing complex going up alongside Tokyo Bay.

The village was to be home to 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes. It is largely complete and empty with the Olympic opening postponed by the virus outbreak until July 23, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics organizers and the Tokyo metropolitan government had decline to comment on the petition.

Organizers said it’s unclear when the petition will be submitted.