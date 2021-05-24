Sports
Tokyo's COVID-19 cases approach 6-month high days from Olympics
TVNZ
July 15, 2021 12:00 pm
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a street during the state of emergency in Tokyo. [Source: TVNZ]
Just days out from the Olympic Games, Tokyo has reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in almost six months.
TVNZ reports the surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure” despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.
Article continues after advertisement
Latest report stated Tokyo recorded 1149 new cases today.
This was the highest since 1184 were reported almost six months ago on 23 January.
It also marked the 25th straight day that cases were higher than they were a week earlier.
Advertisement