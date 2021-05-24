Tokyo's COVID-19 cases approach 6-month high days from Olympics

Just days out from the Olympic Games, Tokyo has reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in almost six months.

TVNZ reports the surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure” despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.

Latest report stated Tokyo recorded 1149 new cases today.

This was the highest since 1184 were reported almost six months ago on 23 January.

It also marked the 25th straight day that cases were higher than they were a week earlier.