Tokyo Olympics will not be postponed

The Olympics will still proceed in July this year.

This has been confirmed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

Bach says the postponed Olympic Games will take place in July/August despite surging coronavirus cases in Tokyo.

His comment comes amid growing doubts over the holding of the Games in Tokyo.

He says there is no plan B and and the committee is committed to make the Games safe and successful.

The pandemic forced the IOC and Japan in March 2020 to delay the Olympics by one year to this summer.

The Games are due to open in six months’ time.

The Japanese capital and 10 other prefectures have been under a state of emergency as Japan has failed to rein in a third wave of the coronavirus.