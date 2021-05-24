Tokyo Olympics open in low-key ceremony

With no fans in attendance and a reduced number of athletes joining the parade, the Tokyo Olympics’ Opening Ceremony officially kicked off the Summer Games last night

Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron.

The surreal circumstances of the Games’ curtain raiser – unlike any other previous opening ceremony provided a glimpse of what is to come over the next 16 days with the coronavirus pandemic set to loom large over proceedings.

Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness ❤️ love you guys thank you. pic.twitter.com/CacWQ5ToUD — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 23, 2021



While opening ceremonies of the Olympics are usually staged in front of packed stands, spectators were kept away in Tokyo.

According to Tokyo 2020 organizers, 950 people attended the opening ceremony – only a handful in a venue with a capacity of 68,000 – as the 206 delegations competing were officially welcomed to the Games.

With athletes expected to arrive in the Olympic Village five days prior to their competition and depart a maximum of two days after, fewer took part in the parade of nations compared to previous Olympics.

Team Fiji swimmer Taichi Vakasama was Fiji’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony.