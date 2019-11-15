Home

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021 'very unrealistic unless vaccine is found'

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 18, 2020 10:30 am

It is very unrealistic the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will take place next year unless a coronavirus vaccine has been found by then.

This was a statement made by a leading global health scientist, Professor Devi Sridhar who said the chances of the Games to go ahead as planned all depends on a vaccine.

Professor Sridhar said the development of effective and affordable treatment would be a game-changer in whether the postponed Games take place.

The International Olympic Committee is keeping their hope of the Games being the light at the end of the tunnel but, coordination commission chair John Coates acknowledged COVID-19 could still affect the rescheduled Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to take place from July 23rd to 8th August 2021.

[Source: BBC Sports]

