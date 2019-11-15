Tokyo Olympic flame taken off display, next stop unclear

The Tokyo Olympic flame has been taken off public display in Japan and it’s not clear when it will reappear again or where — or under what conditions.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece last month after the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay were postponed until next year, the flame was put on display in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

It was to remain on display through the end of April.

It was removed after several days when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday issued a state of emergency in order to combat the coronavirus, which includes limiting large crowds.

Tokyo organizers are expected to keep the flame for the short-term.

In the long-term, the flame is expected to be used by the International Olympic Committee as a promotion device and as a symbol of the fight against the pandemic.