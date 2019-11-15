Tokyo Olympic Flame lighting to be held without spectators

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games committee have given their backing to the decision of Greek organizers to hold the lighting Olympic in Japan without spectators this Thursday.

This will be as part of their measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Only 100 guests invited by the International Olympic Committee) and Tokyo 2020 will be present to watch the first Torch bearer Anna Korakaki carry the flame away from the Ancient Olympic Stadium at the beginning of the relay in a Ceremony which normally attracts thousands to the site.

IOC President Thomas Bach is expected to be joined by Prokopis Pavlopoulou, the Greek President, in one of his final engagements before the formal end of his term of office.

It’s also confirmed that the final full dress rehearsal, scheduled for tomorrow will be held without spectators also.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for the 24th of July to the 9th of August.

(Source:insidethegames)