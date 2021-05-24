Home

Tokyo Olympic disappointment drives Australia

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 2, 2021 5:37 am
[Source: World Rugby]

Australian 7s superstars Demi Hayes and Charlotte Caslick have credited their tough pre-season after Tokyo as the women’s side claimed the opening round of the 2021-22 World Series.

The comprehensive final win over Fiji secured the Dubai title, their fourth at the venue, whilst maintaining their record of never missing the semi-finals at the opening event of the season.

It also ends a near four-year wait between titles, last hoisting the trophy on home soil in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Hayes says they worked really hard after the disappointment from the Tokyo Olympics and the new girls stood up to the challenge.

Hays says id the team remain consistent, they are up for more success in the future.

Australia’s first game will be against Spain on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will take on Ireland at 5:22pm followed by USA at 8:02pm on Friday.

On Saturday they’ll meet Great Britain at 12:14am and France at 8:29pm.

You can watch the second leg of the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

