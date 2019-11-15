Home

Tokyo 2020 postponement to headline IOC Executive Board meeting

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 10, 2020 9:08 am
[Source: insidethegames]

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) ruling Executive Board will discuss the latest situation regarding the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

The IOC will conduct a video conference tomorrow, where reports will be tabled by both the Organizing Committee and the chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, John Coates.

There will also be discussion on the update on the Tokyo 2020 “Here We Go” taskforce.

This is a taskforce established to navigate the challenges caused after the Games were moved to next year because of coronavirus, will also be heard.

Issues for the taskforce, which includes members from both the Organizing Committee and the IOC-led Coordination Commission, include extra costs, securing venues, qualification, ticketing and accommodation.

The video conference will open with a report from IOC President Thomas Bach while there will also be presentations on the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The video conference is due to run between 12 and 3pm CEST and will be followed by a media call.

