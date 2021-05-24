Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Home

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 24, 2021 1:49 pm


[Source: Google]

China’s Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.

The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland’s Nina Christen.


[Source: Reuters]

Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.

