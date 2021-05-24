Tokyo 2020 Olympics



China’s Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.

The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland’s Nina Christen.



[Source: Reuters]

Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.

We have the first Olympic champion of #Tokyo2020! China’s Yang Qian takes gold 🥇 with a new Olympic Record of 251.8 points.#Shooting @ISSF_Shooting pic.twitter.com/t0UVwUfXRP — Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021

