Tokyo 2020 Olympics

July 24, 2021 1:49 pm
China’s Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.
The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland’s Nina Christen.
Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.
