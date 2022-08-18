Tokyo 2020 Olympic official accused of taking bribes

[Source: BBC]

A former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee has been arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is accused of taking payments totalling $380,000 from a high street business-suit retailer.

The retailer, Aoki Holdings, was an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 games.

According to Reuters news agency, Mr Takahashi has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Documents from the Tokyo Prosecutors Office reportedly accuse him of taking sums of money on the understanding that they were “thank-you” payments for beneficial treatment he gave to Aoki Holdings.

They allege that more than 50 transactions occurred between October 2017 and March 2022 with money send to the bank account of a company run by Takahashi.