Tokyo 2020 IOC scholarships will continue for Team Fiji athletes

There’s good news for some of our elite athletes following the International Olympic Committee’s announcement of the new Olympic dates on Tuesday.

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is not going to affect Team Fiji athletes who are on IOC’s Tokyo Games scholarship.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar has confirmed this to FBC Sports and they are excited with the news.

‘In terms of the athletes on IOC athletes we were very happy to be advised from the IOC yesterday after they made the announcement of the postponement that the scholarships for the Tokyo 2020 athletes will continue’.

Some of our athletes on IOC scholarships include swimmer Matelita Buadromo, archer Robert Elder and judoka Tevita Takayawa.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo Japan from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August next year