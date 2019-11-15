Tokyo 2020 date should be addressed: UK athletics chair

The new chairman of United Kingdom Athletics, Nic Coward has suggested that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics should be postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

It comes amid the cancellation of key qualifying events and mounting athlete criticism of the organizers’ stance to press ahead with plans to stage the event, which is due to run from 24th July to 9th August.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Coward says to leave it where it is creating so much pressure in the system has to be addressed now.

GB Taekwondo performance director Gary Hall, who is in Japan, says organizers are “nervous” and rates prospects of the Games beginning in July at “50-50”.

This morning, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told the New York Times “different scenarios” for Tokyo 2020 are now being considered for the first time.