Athlete hospitalised for contracting COVID-19

An athlete continues to be treated in hospital after contracting COVID-19.

This has been confirmed by organisers of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The committee has announced the first athlete to be hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus during both the Olympics and Paralympics.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Tokyo 2020, the positive case was identified inside the Paralympic Village on August 25 but there were no close contacts.

Tokyo 2020 has confirmed that 12 individuals linked to the Paralympic Games have tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

None of the cases were identified inside the Paralympic Village and the figure does not include any athlete.

Source: Inside The Games