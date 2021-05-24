Titans escape with a win

The Titans scored the only try of the match to win 8-6 over West Tigers in a penalty-laden game last night.

A match heavy with errors and penalties was petering out to a 6-2 win to the visitors with every point coming via penalty goals until a late try to the Titans off a deflected kick.

The first half was a real struggle for points for both sides, with each clunky in attack and prone to errors.

First points finally came two minutes from half time when the Titans took two points for a crusher tackle penalty.

However a forward pass from the restart and a scrum penalty handed their opponents a free two points in reply to make it 2-2 at the break.

Each team continued to fumble their occasional attacking chances in the second half, until a Titans obstruction penalty in their own end allowed the Tigers to go 4-2 ahead with 10 minutes to play.

Ruck interference from the Titans gave the Tigers one more penalty goal, with the chance to soak up the clock more handy than the extra two points as they moved to 6-2 ahead inside the final four minutes.

But the Titans’ final assault yielded results in the most dramatic of circumstances as a last-play bomb bounced off the post and could not be cleaned up by Jock Madden with AJ Brimson touching down and Toby Sexton slotting the simple conversion to steal the win in the final minute.

Tonight, Sharks will face the Knights at 7pm and Panthers wrestle Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Panthers and Rabbitohs match tomorrow at 8pm.

[Source: NRL]