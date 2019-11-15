Tinai to make tough decision

Sevens star Lavenia Tinai has a tough decision to make whether to play for Olympic Games or the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021.

Tinai who plays both code rugby is aware that the final decision will come from the coaches.

World Rugby has confirmed that the World Cup date will remain September 18th, giving players only six weeks to recover from the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

“If the coaches do like our then there is a chance for us to be on both the 7s and 15s. And we just need to perform. If there is a new layout their will a tough decision to make. I would to play on both 7s and 15s”

Tinai was instrumental in Fijiana’s qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in sevens and a first-ever Rugby World Cup in 15s.