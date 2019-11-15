Tinai promotes rugby for women

Fiji Airways Fijiana XV and Fijians 7s rep Lavenia Tinai has revealed her passion to promote women’s rugby in Fiji.

Having played both codes, the 29-year-old says she wants to ensure that upcoming women ruggers are given a fair chance at the sport.

“I’ve met new people and not only that, it is also a platform to promote women’s rugby. And also for the young generation to choose rugby as a sport.”

Tinai also has a tough decision to make whether to play for Olympic Games or the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021.

World Rugby confirming the World Cup date will remain September 18th, giving players only six weeks to recover from the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Tinai says the decision will fall on the union and the coaches.