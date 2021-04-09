Timely boost for Jasper Williams High School

Jasper Williams High School received a timely assistance from Extra Supermarket Fiji with a sponsorship of $7,000 worth of sports uniform.

The sponsorship is for the upcoming Coca Cola Games.

Extra Supermarket Managing Director, Kavishay Abhimannu says they are happy to contribute in any way possible in Fiji’s premier school level athletics competition.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this year’s Games is special as it celebrates Fiji becoming free of the COVID-19 pandemic even as the rest of the world continues to be severely affected.

Abhimannu says Jasper Williams High School has been a major contender for many years and has been preparing with dedication for the games.

He says they believe that the spirit of sportsmanship and fair competition should be nurtured to develop a healthy nation.

The Coca Cola Games will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.