Sports

Tikotikoca selected as baton bearer

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 11, 2022 10:53 am
Leslie Tikotikoca [Photo: Supplied]

Para athlete turned advocate, Leslie Tikotikoca has been selected as the “Changemaker” and baton bearer in Fiji for the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Vuna, Taveuni native has been an inspiration for many, in his role with the Voices of Pacific Youth with Disabilities and para communities.

Tikotikoca was born a normal sport loving boy but an incident in 2002 altered the course of his life.

Article continues after advertisement

He was walking with a friend along the road, when they came across a fallen power line that had snapped and was laying on the ground.

To save his friend, Tikotikoca stepped on the wire himself and was electrocuted, resulting in his injury.

This event didn’t stop him from living his life and embracing his disability.

Leslie was nominated by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) and is described by Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Mar as being “a young person with an inspirational untold story.”

Tikotikoca says he is s humbled to be nominated as a ‘Changemaker’ and Baton bearer for the 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Queens Baton will be at the State House tomorrow at 3pm.

