Litia Tikoisuva. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s lawn bowler Litia Tikoisuva lost her first match in the Women’s Singles at the Commonwealth Games in England.

Tikoisuva lost 16-21 to Shae Wilson of Norfolk Island in round one of the games.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s triples, Fiji won 13-12 against Wales.

The Fiji triples team consisted of Martin Fong, David Aitcheson and Semesa Naiseruvati.

The same team will face Norfolk Island next at 11.30pm.