Tikoirotuma makes Moana Pasifika squad

Former Flying Fijians outside center Asaeli Tikoirotuma has been named in the Moana Pasifika side to play an historic match against the Māori All Blacks next month.

Other players with links to Fiji in the squad includes Jone Macilai, Pita Gus Sowakula and Salesi Rayasi.

Moana Pasifika Head Coach and former All Black Tana Umaga included nine players who have represented Fiji, Samoa or Tonga.

Seven of the nine have played at Rugby World Cup or World Cup Sevens tournaments. Umaga says many of the players are contracted Super Rugby players and all except Samoa 7s rep Tomasi Alosio have proudly represented their provinces in Mitre 10 Cup this year.

The Maori All Blacks play Moana Pasifika next Saturday at 7:05pm at FMG Stadium in Waikato.