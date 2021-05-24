Sports
Tight race on medal table
July 28, 2021 5:05 am
Carissa Moore celebrates after winning the gold medal in women’s surfing at the Tokyo Olympics [Source: AP]
USA and China are tied with both the gold and silver medal count after day four of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
However, the Americas are leading the medal tally with more bronze medals.
Both countries have 9 gold and 5 silver while USA have 8 bronze, and China 7.
Article continues after advertisement
Japan is third who is also have 9 gold but 3 silver and 5 bronze while Russia have 5 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze to sit in fourth place.
Great Britain is fifth with 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze.
Celebrations in Italo Ferreira’s hometown at 4am local time after his historic win in the #surfing competition! 😍🇧🇷@icaroccarvalhopic.twitter.com/67CU54Dh99
— Olympics (@Olympics) July 27, 2021
Advertisement