Tiger Woods claims second place alongside son

Former world number one Tiger Woods narrowly missed out on victory on his return to competitive golf.

Woods finished second with his son at the PNC Championship tournament in Florida.

The 45-year-old reeled off 11 consecutive birdies alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie at the family event to finish on 25 under – two shots off the lead.

According to the BBC, Woods was playing in his first event since suffering career-threatening injuries in a car crash 10 months ago.

Team Woods carded a 15-under-par 57 in their second and final round at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando.

The tournament was won by two-time major champion John Daly, playing with his son John Daly Junior, who closed with a birdie to finish on 27 under par for a two-shot victory.