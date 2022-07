Bowls Fiji produced positive results in day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Mens triples team consisting of Martin Fong, David Aitcheson and Semesa Naiseruvati defeated Northern Ireland 20-15 in round three.

In the mens pairs, Kushal Pillay and Rajnesh Prasad defeated Guernsey 25-14 in section D- round three.

The Womens fours consisting of Loreta Kotoisuva, Sheral Mar, Rdhika Prasad and Losalini Tukai edged Botswana 17-16.