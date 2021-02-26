Three sports for Fijiana speedster in 10 years

Fijiana 7s speedster Ana Maria Naimasi says she is fortunate to have represented Fiji in three different sports.

The 25-year-old from Galoa village in Serua donned three national uniform in the past 10 years.

She was part of the Fiji women’s cricket team that travelled to Vanuatu for the Tri-Series in 2011 and 2012.

In 2013, Naimasi featured for the Fiji Netball Under-19 in New Zealand during the Trans-Tasman Series and later represented Fiji A in 2014.

However, it was in 2017, Naimasi made her debut for Fijiana at the Dubai 7s and she has been one of the core players since then.

Naimasi’s elder brother Aborosio Naiqamu plays for Ratu Filise while her cousin is former Fiji 7s rover Donasio Ratubuli.

She says out of the three sports, rugby has always been her favorite and she is one of the senior players in the Fijiana 7s squad at the moment.

Naimasi is one of the players expected to make the Fijiana side for the Olympic Games this year.