Three sports can qualify for Olympics through national competitions

There’s some good news for our local athletes as three sports can now qualify for the Olympic Games through its national competitions.

Team Fiji Chef-de-Mission Patrick Bower says Swimming, Athletics and Archery will be able to use their national meets as qualifying events.

Bower says due to the pandemic and travel restrictions in place most athletes are not able to travel abroad for qualifying tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we all well know out of the condition that we have its been very difficult for the national federations to get their competitions going particularly those who were not able to get out of the country or who dont have enough teams on the ground top offer them that kind of competition that is really needed for the level of competition at the Olympic games.”

Overseas qualifying events for Karate, Judo and Sailing are still being discussed.

Team Fiji is preparing its athletes for the Tokyo Olympic Games which was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Only the Fiji 7s and Fijiana and sailor Sophia Morgan have qualified for the Games.