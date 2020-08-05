Three new FASANOC board members elected

Three new Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee board members were elected today at the Annual General Assembly.

The General Assembly had been scheduled to be held on April 29 but had to be deferred because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

FASANOC elected Finau Nagera as Vice President Finance, while Ioane Naivalurua, Prem Narayan and Jerome Kado as Vice Presidents.

Nagera replaces Kado as VP Finance, Naivalurua and Narayan replace Joseph Rodan Junior who did not stand for re-election and Harvie Probert, who had served the maximum term of eight years on the Board as stipulated in the FASANOC Charter.

FASANOC President, Makarita Lenoa welcomed the new board members and says that she is grateful to the new board members for agreeing to volunteer their expertise and experience for the betterment of sport.

Lenoad adds she is confident that these elected members will provide diverse views and expertise that will further FASANOC’s collective vision to inspire the people of Fiji through sports excellence.

The 2020 Annual General Assembly has led to an increase of female representation with the Elected Board now comprised of six women and three men.

Apart from the AGA and election of new board members, FASANOC is also celebrating its 70th Anniversary today.