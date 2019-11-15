Home

Sports

Three local coaches now paid by Fiji Sports Commission

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 30, 2020 8:49 am

Fiji National Sports Commission chair Peter Mazey has revealed that there are now three qualified Fijian coaches who are being paid by them.

For the past few years overseas coaches were paid by the Sports Commission through the government’s international coaching grant.

However, earlier this year Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele Dakuitoga became the first local coach to be paid by the Commission because of his international experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey says Fijiana 7s mentor Saiasi Fuli and Fijiana 15s coach Senirusi Seruvakula are the latest locals with internationally recognized accreditation.

‘All along it was that they would had to qualified internationally and have coached internationally and all those coaches have done so. We’ve got to remember when the Prime Minister put the coaching program in place, we didn’t have any qualified coaches’.

Mazey adds the three coaches have proven that locals can do it.

‘You know Fijians are just as talented and can achieve the same results so I think especially in rugby league you know Joe was with the team when I think we came third in the world.

The Fiji Sports Commission chair hopes more sports organizations will follow rugby league and rugby union’s footsteps.

 

