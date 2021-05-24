Three debutants for Moana Pasifika

Three new faces will debut for Moana Pasifika in tonight’s Super Rugby Pacific match against the Hurricanes.

Manu Samoa midfielder Henry Taefu, lock Veikoso Poloniati and hooker Ray Niuia have been named in the starting line-up.

Niua who will come off the bench is excited to debut for a side that is driven with the purpose of inspiring future pacific ruggers.

Article continues after advertisement

He was born and raised in Auckland and has deep roots in the Samoan villages of Saipipi and Saanapu.

He adds it will be an unreal feeling to play in front of family and supporters for the first time after restrictions were eased in New Zealand.

Tonight’s match kicks-off at 6.05pm.

Also tonight at 8.45, the Fijian Drua faces the Rebels while the Force meet the Brumbies at 11pm.

You can watch the Drua/Rebels match live on FBC Sports.

[Source: Rugby Pass]