Thorpe sees hope in Fiji Swimming

Retired and renowned Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe believes Fiji has a bright future in swimming.

The five-time Olympic gold-medalist visited the country amongst delegates including FINA President Husain Al Musallam and Australian Olympian Cate Campbell.

The 40-year-old held a session with a few young swimmers in the capital city where he shared of his experiences and knowledge.

Thorpe says the kids were really attentive and are fast learners.

“To have a belief in yourself and to realize that its okay if you’re the first person to accomplish something don’t put any restrictions on the way that you think and what you can potentially accomplish”

The delegates were in Fiji for a few days to hold meetings and to understand our swimming landscape.