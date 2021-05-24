Thompson-Herah favorite for 200m final in Olympics

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah is on course to complete a sprint double after equalling her personal best to qualify for the women’s 200m final.

The 100m champion clocked 21.66 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the final.

Silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is also safely through.

British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw reached her final after a rain-interrupted qualification.

Laura Muir and Katie Snowdon advanced to the semi-finals of the 1500m.

Thompson-Herah looked impressive in her race but will be challenged in the final by Fraser-Pryce, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and impressive Namibian teenagers Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

Beth Dobbin, Britain’s sole representative in the event after Dina Asher-Smith’s withdrawal through injury, finished fifth in the same semi-final as Thompson-Herah, clocking 22.85.