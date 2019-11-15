This is the first step towards normality says Suva Bowling Club Manager

Following the easing of restrictions towards non-contact sports, Suva Bowling Club Manager Maureen Lavaki says this is the first step towards normalcy.

All sports came to a standstill when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country.

Training and competitions were halted with bowlers encouraged to practice shadow bowls at home.

Lavaki says while they’re looking forward to having the players return to the greens, COVID-19 precautionary measures must also be followed.

“We are wanting to stick to the two players per ring so therefore we can have up to about 16 players at a time.”

Lavaki has also given clarification that even though the greens will be open, the bars will remain closed.