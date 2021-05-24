Thirteen-year-old Brown becomes Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medalist

Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown earned a momentous skateboarding bronze to become Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medalist.

Brown beat the previous record of Team GB’s youngest Olympic medal winner by more than two years while also becoming the youngest competitor at a summer Games for her country.

Hinton was 13 years and 44 days when she swam at the Amsterdam Games in 1928, and that landmark stood for almost a century.

Brown qualified for the final but fell during her opening two runs to set up a tense final attempt.

But the Japan-born teenager – who had a heavy fall in training last year that saw her fracture her skull, break her left arm and wrist, and suffer lacerations to her heart and lungs – delivered a score of 56.47 to climb into the bronze-medal position.