Third test against All Blacks was discussed but ruled out

The Flying Fijians could be playing a third test against the All Blacks next month but unfortunately they can’t due to players availability.

Fiji is confirmed to play two tests against the three-time world champions.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the third test was brought up for discussion with New Zealand Rugby.

“We also discussed the possibility of playing the third test on the 24th but it was a challenge since most of the clubs overseas were not prepared to release our players beyond the release window.”

Its history in the making as it will be the first time Fiji plays back to back tests against New Zealand.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson says they’re absolutely delighted to be able to confirm what will be a fantastic series of matches.

He adds they look forward to welcoming the Flying Fijians to New Zealand.

The Flying Fijians will play the All Blacks on July 10th and 17th in Dunedin and Hamilton.

The second test was available for the Flying Fijians after Italy cancelled its New Zealand tour.

Italy was supposed to play two tests against the All Blacks.