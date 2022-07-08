‘The Terminator’ pulls out of Fight of the Year program

[File Photo]

The main bout of the Bula Boxing Promotions Fight of the Year program between Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu and Nathan “The Hornet” Singh has been called off.

According to Promoter Allan Andrews, Naidu pulled out of the fight citing medical reasons which he also produced a sick sheet for.

The two boxers were supposed to face off for the vacant Lightweight title tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Andrews says it’s out of their hands but they are calling on people to still come out in numbers.

Boxing fans were looking forward to this fight as 31 year old Naidu had won on technical knockout over 22 year old Singh the last time they met for the Fiji super lightweight title.

However, Singh’s camp had claimed it to be a controversial win.

The main bout for the program will now be between Junior Binnu Singh and Rahul Aaron Kumar for the Flyweight title of Fiji.

Nathan Singh will now be fighting Sachin Mudaliar in the main supporting bout.

The exhibition fights start at 2.30pm.