The law will prevail says Labasa vice president

The Labasa Football side will respect the decision made by Fiji Football Player’s Status Committee for Antonio Tuivuna’s case.

Tuivuna had requested to transfer from Labasa to Lautoka last month, but due to some issues regarding the transfer, the matter has been referred to the status committee.

The application of transfer is with the committee who are meeting to tomorrow to make the final decision.

Labasa Football vice president Praveen Karan says they are willing to put up a fight to keep Tuivuna, but it is all in the law’s hands now.

“So we will not release the player on what others thought, of Fiji Football might release the players. The law is taking its course, we will abide by it and see how far it goes.”

Meanwhile Labasa preparation for the Pillays Garments Champion vs Champion clash against Suva will continue.

Labasa meets Suva on Friday at 7pm at ANZ Stadium and 3pm on Sunday at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.