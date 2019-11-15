Home

The Kaiviti Silktails test match is crucial

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 11, 2020 5:10 am

The Kaiviti Silktails will play their first test match on February 29 against PNG’s Kroton Hela Wigmen at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Head Coach Brandon Costin says this test match will be crucial as it allows them to identify where players.

“The more teams that they get to play, the test matches they get to play, the level of improvement that happens naturally will be unquestionable.”

Article continues after advertisement

Costin adds the match will indicate areas which needs more focus and improvement.

This match will be a curtain-raiser for the Melanesian Cup clash between Lae Snax Tigers and the Ravoravo Rabbitohs.

The Silktails are also expected to have a test match against the Vodafone Trophy winner

