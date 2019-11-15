The Kaiviti Silktails test match is crucial

The Kaiviti Silktails will play their first test match on February 29 against PNG’s Kroton Hela Wigmen at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Head Coach Brandon Costin says this test match will be crucial as it allows them to identify where players.

“The more teams that they get to play, the test matches they get to play, the level of improvement that happens naturally will be unquestionable.”

Costin adds the match will indicate areas which needs more focus and improvement.

This match will be a curtain-raiser for the Melanesian Cup clash between Lae Snax Tigers and the Ravoravo Rabbitohs.

The Silktails are also expected to have a test match against the Vodafone Trophy winner