Thaggard memorial bowling returns after three decades

The Thaggard Memorial Mixed Pairs bowling tournament is back after more than three decades.

Last played in the 80’s, the tournament will be held this weekend at the Suva Bowling Club in honor of two local pioneers, George and Esther Thaggard who had contributed immensely to the growth of the sport in Fiji.

Their son Peter Thaggard is in the country to be part of the tournament in honor of his parents.

Thaggard says he’s proud of his parent’s achievement and wishes to continue the legacy by reviving the tournament.

“My Dad represented Fiji for many years so we’re just so happy that we managed to revive this and thanks to Grid for coming on board and we look forward to this coming weekend”

The tournament today received a timely financial boost from Grid Security Services.

Thaggard says it’s hard to secure sponsors due to COVID 19, but he’s thankful the Company has opted to jump on board.

18 teams will be part the Thaggard Memorial Mixed Pairs which starts ib Saturday and ends on Sunday.