TFF urges youths to comply with protocols

Touch Fiji Federation is urging youths to comply with return-to-play protocols.

This comes as youths are seen playing touch rugby in various communities despite the sport still being in the amber phase.

The return-to-play framework drawn by the Fiji National Sports Commission entails that at the amber phase, only light skills training are allowed with no physical contact whatsoever permitted.

TFF President, Tevita Mau says the progress of the sport as well as the safety of those involved are at stake if this continues.

“You will only play the sport upon complying with the protocols. If that does not happen, there is a possibility that the whole community could be deprived of the opportunity to play due to some misdemeanor”.

Mau adds TFF will reach out to these communities to enlighten them on the requirements needed to progress to the ‘Green level’ which marks the full return of sports.

TFF plans to resume its season with the second leg of its business house competition by the end of this month.