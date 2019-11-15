Home

Sports

TFF scoutting more players for national squad

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2021 7:35 am
TFF President Tevita Mau

Touch Federation Fiji will continue to scout potential players as they build towards the 2023 Pacific Games.

TFF President Tevita Mau says the local competition has been a platform for the coaches and officials to pick out young talent.

With the upcoming tournaments lined-up for the new season, Mau adds they are expecting more affiliates to join the association.

“Franchise comp will be the platform that we will be selecting from. The respective coaches continue to scan talents around and make their recommendations so they get them to come into those pools and we continue to do the preparation. So for touch federation Fiji that’s the particular comp that we will be working on with respective affiliates to ensure that our elites are getting proper preparations.”

Meanwhile, TFF has completed its trials for the proposed Elite competition that will see a total of four men’s and three women’s teams competing for the top prize.

