Test match could be rescheduled to October

The Flying Fijians test match against Australia could be rescheduled towards the end of the year.

This was revealed by Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor who says that the future of the game will depend on the lifting of boarder restrictions.

Not only this, but it will also greatly depend on governments lifting their restrictions on contact sports.

“Depending on the lifting of restrictions and so forth it could be rescheduled to October. But if borders remains to be closed and there are no flights than a decision will be made later in whether it will go ahead or not.”

The Flying Fijians were to meet the Wallabies on July 18th at North Queensland Stadium in Townsville, Australia but has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby made the official announcement on the postponement of the July internationals on Friday.